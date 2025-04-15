Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) PT Set at $13.87 by Fundamental Research

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) received a $13.87 target price from stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 446.06% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ZEPP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.54. 10,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. Zepp Health has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zepp Health stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owned 0.07% of Zepp Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

