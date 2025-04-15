ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.71. 2,107,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,067,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ZIM. Bank of America dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 4.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 48.63%. Research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $3.17 per share. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 93.30%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

