zkSync (ZK) Price Down 7.3% This Week

zkSync (ZK) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One zkSync token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. zkSync has a total market cap of $174.71 million and $32.31 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, zkSync has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.04910256 USD and is down -6.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 214 active market(s) with $30,667,451.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

