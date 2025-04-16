1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Purchases 47,598 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 47,598 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $251,317.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,932,593.76. This trade represents a 0.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

On Monday, April 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 40,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $210,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $14,475.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $74,250.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $177,600.00.

On Thursday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 156,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $879,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,665.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 3.0 %

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $348.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,033,000 after buying an additional 1,143,027 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 4,174,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,105,000 after buying an additional 461,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.