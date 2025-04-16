1,322 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Bought by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $404.02 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $548.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

