15,270 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Purchased by Verisail Partners LLC

Verisail Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 0.2% of Verisail Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 79,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 45,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.