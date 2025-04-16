15,419 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by Charter Oak Advisors LP

Charter Oak Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,419 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,000. ANSYS makes up about 3.0% of Charter Oak Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,643,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,590,462,000 after acquiring an additional 78,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,033,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,730,000 after buying an additional 511,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,566,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ANSYS by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,360,000 after buying an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $304.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.53 and its 200 day moving average is $332.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.06 and a 1 year high of $363.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.