1607 Capital Partners LLC Acquires 156,865 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 551,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,865 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,137,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 97,081 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 979,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 745,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,978,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 307,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

