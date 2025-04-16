1607 Capital Partners LLC Acquires 52,358 Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,358 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NXN opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

