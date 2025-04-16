1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.