1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $36.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 801,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,580 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF comprises 3.0% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $36,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,803,000 after buying an additional 158,407 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3,253.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 160,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 155,434 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 202,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 127,657 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 333,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,841,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

EWL stock opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

