1607 Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,446,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285,999 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust makes up about 1.3% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $15,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $11.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

