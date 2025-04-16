1607 Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,805 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $21,571,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,435,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 108.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 594,776 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1,350.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 118,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $557,000.

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0862 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 16.15%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

