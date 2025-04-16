1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 99,137 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,596,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 99,137 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 583.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 91,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

The New Germany Fund stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.

The New Germany Fund Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.