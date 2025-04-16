1,629 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finward Bancorp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $153.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.47.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

