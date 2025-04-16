182,073 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.2% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $163.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.28 and a 200-day moving average of $177.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

