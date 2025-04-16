20,741 Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Acquired by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCAF. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TCAF opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $34.85.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.