2,388 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by Master S Wealth Management Inc.

Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $161.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

