25,990 Shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Purchased by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 23,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, March 28th. CIBC cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

DSGX stock opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.22. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.44 and a 1 year high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

