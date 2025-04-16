3,263 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Acquired by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,142.1% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.9 %

RJF opened at $136.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.31. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

