3,411 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $540.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $571.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
