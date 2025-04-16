3,838 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,838 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $207.25 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.19, for a total transaction of $1,607,006.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,459,226.44. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $249,287.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,867,727.10. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,033 shares of company stock valued at $67,893,043. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Baird R W upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.