39,539 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Acquired by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after purchasing an additional 247,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $554,572.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,548.16. This trade represents a 28.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Fisch sold 6,250 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $675,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,944.72. This trade represents a 22.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,970. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.59. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.17 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

