4,729 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 81,120 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Dbs Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $98.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

