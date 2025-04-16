4,888 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Voya Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

