50,125 Shares in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shannon River Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 798,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,407,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $10,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $211,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,043.58. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $155,006.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,237.35. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,554 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 1.22. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.42.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

