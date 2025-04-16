60,900 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 485.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after acquiring an additional 46,390 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $169.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.11.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $2,358,412.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at $55,160,742.35. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AVY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.87.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

