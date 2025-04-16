76,858 Shares in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Acquired by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

GDV stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 2,300 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $57,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,511.96. This trade represents a 1.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

