Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 30,156 Shares

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $335,937.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,094,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,470,680.24. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,400 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $179,718.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,889 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $79,705.73.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 29,102 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $357,372.56.

On Monday, March 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 48,623 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $611,677.34.

On Thursday, March 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 32,922 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,315.22.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 200 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $2,724.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 36,536 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $502,370.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 42,987 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $599,668.65.

On Monday, February 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,846 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $25,899.38.

On Friday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,143 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $216,090.61.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HQL stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 379.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter worth $131,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

