Acorns Advisers LLC Has $512.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,728,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,728 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Acorns Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $512,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ISTB opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
