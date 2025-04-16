Acorns Advisers LLC Purchases 1,655 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finward Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 634,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.