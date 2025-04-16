Aditya Maheshwari Sells 1,238 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,055.70. The trade was a 22.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.21. 4,628,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,471. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $125.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.84.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

