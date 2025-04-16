Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.29, but opened at $87.61. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $89.48, with a volume of 15,088,588 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.