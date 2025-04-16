Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $61,444.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,757,526 shares in the company, valued at $11,140,405.04. This represents a 0.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 148,123 shares of company stock valued at $714,040 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $67.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.62). As a group, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

