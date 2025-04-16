Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Boston Partners grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 9,985.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,707,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,018,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,122,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,649,000 after buying an additional 1,522,715 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,101,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,179,000 after buying an additional 1,222,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 15,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,179,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,249,000 after buying an additional 1,171,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

