Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $406,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Booking by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,120.00 price objective (up from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Booking from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,248.00 to $4,567.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,327.28.

Booking Stock Up 1.2 %

BKNG opened at $4,612.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4,709.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4,770.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

