Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $264,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $151.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.0536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

