Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 925 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 759.2% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 180.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 98,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 63,382 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,181.82. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. The trade was a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,301 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,698. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ICE opened at $159.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.62 and a 200 day moving average of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $177.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.