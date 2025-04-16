Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RFV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 458.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:RFV opened at $104.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.78 and a 52 week high of $131.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average of $120.59.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
