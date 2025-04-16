Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KBE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBE opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

