Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 184.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. SageOak Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $25.58.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

