Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 70,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 826,259 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $20.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

