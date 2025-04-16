Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 677 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Garmin by 864.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $192.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.41. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $138.86 and a 12-month high of $246.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.80.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $625,957.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,550.80. This represents a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total value of $1,635,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,525 shares in the company, valued at $33,963,108.50. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,342 shares of company stock worth $5,486,094. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

