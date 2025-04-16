Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$175.33 and last traded at C$170.18, with a volume of 447751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$168.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$130.50.

The company has a market cap of C$60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$146.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.24%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.55, for a total transaction of C$933,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.99, for a total transaction of C$787,455.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,625 shares of company stock worth $3,958,905. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

