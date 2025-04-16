Agriculture Stocks To Research – April 16th

Chubb, Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, Norfolk Southern, Corteva, Vodafone Group Public, and Snap-on are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are equity shares in companies primarily involved in the production, processing, or distribution of agricultural products, such as seeds, fertilizers, farm equipment, and related services. These stocks offer investors exposure to the agricultural sector, which can be influenced by factors like weather conditions, regulatory policies, and global commodity prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

NYSE CB traded up $3.61 on Wednesday, reaching $288.41. The company had a trading volume of 535,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,516. Chubb has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.58 and its 200-day moving average is $281.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.40. The company had a trading volume of 336,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $515.05. The company has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.48. 848,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,494. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.36. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $277.60.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $59.89. 1,208,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,684. Corteva has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,798,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,575. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Snap-on (SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Shares of SNA traded down $4.11 on Wednesday, reaching $332.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,836. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $373.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.12 and a 200-day moving average of $337.49.

