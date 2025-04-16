AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Trading 2.9% Higher – What’s Next?

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 12,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 26,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38.

About AirIQ

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

