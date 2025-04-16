Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Shares Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.12. 8,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 351,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Akanda Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

