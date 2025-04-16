Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.030-2.160 EPS.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

