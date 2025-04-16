Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.030-2.160 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 33.71%.
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
