Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Trading 4.5% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 2,256,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,533,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

