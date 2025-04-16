Alliance Global Partners Predicts Tilray FY2025 Earnings

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilray in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 9th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TLRY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Tilray Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Tilray has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.38 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

